At Home with Amy Sedaris(TruTV at 10) The homemaking/comedy/variety show returns for season 2 with guests such as Rose Byrne, Matthew Broderick, Justin Theroux, Susan Sarandon and Gillian Jacobs. (Jon Pack/truTV)

Listings for Feb. 19.

(All times Eastern.)

American Housewife (ABC at 8) Oliver tries to rebel but it doesn’t end well.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 8) Mariana, Davia, Malika and Alice set up online dates for one another.

Blackish (ABC at 9) Kyra gets the offer to transfer to a magnet school but isn’t sold on the idea.

Chopped (Food at 9) The competitors compete take on chicken-themed challenges.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Beth returns home to care for her mother.

The Gifted (Fox at 9) Reeva finally shares her plan for the Inner Circle.

Splitting Up Together (ABC at 9:30) Lena joins Camille and Maya on a road trip.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Sharpe deals with a case that resonates too well.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) The team works with conspiracy journalist Oliver Crane after his latest subject gets murdered.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 9) The couples try to figure out if they are compatible as decision day approaches.

Special

American Masters: Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me (WETA at 9) Inside the career of the legendary performer.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Enes Kanter.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Carpenter, Walk the Moon.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Andrew McCabe, Dan Levy, Sigrid.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), 50 Cent, TNT Boys.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) America Ferrera, Desus & Mero, Lauren Alaina, Jeff Friedl.