Gotham (Fox at 8) Ten years into the future, Gordon (Ben McKenzie, pictured with Erin Richards) tries to stop Penguin, the Riddler and whoever framed Bullock for murder, with a little help from a new hero. Series finale episode.

Listings for April 25.

(All times Eastern.)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS at 8) Koothrappali is concerned with how people will view his newest research paper.

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger (Freeform at 8) Tandy struggles to continue on with her investigation.

Superstore (NBC at 8) Amy’s daughter, Emma, has a quinceañera, and Dina finds herself to be popular with the teens.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8:30) Sheldon runs for class president when he is upset with how the school is using its funding.

Mom (CBS at 9) Bonnie and Tammy take a trip to their foster home, and Christy and Jill prepare to go on dates.

Special

2019 National Football League Draft (ABC at 8) “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts will anchor live from Nashville.

Returning

Top Gear (BBC America at 9) Season 26.

Expecting (UP at 9) Season 2.

Finales

Supernatural (CW at 8) Sam, Dean and Castiel find themselves in the ultimate fight. Season finale.

The Orville (Fox at 9) Kelly’s decision results in tough consequences with which to deal. Season finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jon Rudnitsky.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Ryan O’Connell.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Lake Bell, Steve Lemme, Kevin Heffernan.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Paul Rudd, Diane Guerrero, Leonard Ouzts.