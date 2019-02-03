Man With a Plan (CBS at 8:30) Adam (Matt LeBlanc) tries to make the office more appealing for Andi (Liza Snyder) and Lowell has been hiding a life-changing secret on tonight’s Season 3 premiere. (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Listings for Feb. 4.

(All times Eastern.)

Eight Days that Made Rome: The Downfall of Nero (Smithsonian at 8) An investigation into the former emperor who took his own life.

The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Heather snags a one-on-one date in Thailand.

The Resident (Fox at 8) Devon tries to figure out what happened to cause Julian’s car to end up in a nearby lake.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull feels renewed feelings for his ex-wife when they’re reunited by a sudden death.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Andrews tries to convince a family to do a transplant.

Premiere

Elvis Goes There (Epix at 10) Film critic Elvis Mitchell travels around the world with film producers to visit locations that inspired their works.

Returning

Grave Mysteries (ID at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jeff Goldblum.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Colin Quinn.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Christoph Waltz, Rory McIlroy, a performance by the Broadway cast of “The Band’s Visit”.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Taraji P. Henson, Matt Walsh, Marie Kondo.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) David Spade.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Laura Dern, Alfonso Cuarón, Beck.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jake Tapper, Justina Machado, Marlon James, Tucker Rule.