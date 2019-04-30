Knock Down the House (Netflix streaming) A Sundance Film Festival award-winning documentary about the women who shifted the power dynamic during the midterm elections. Pictured: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Listings for May 1.

(All times Eastern.)

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Barry goes to battle with Erica over choosing colleges while Adam tries to get back on Beverly’s good side.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Mary worries about Archie’s growing interest in boxing.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) Cam is asked to help run the high school graduation while Jay delivers the address.

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Tinsley deals with her breakup from Scott.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC at 10) Will and the rest of the team try to figure out who committed a murder.

Special

2019 Billboard Music Awards (NBC at 8) Kelly Clarkson hosts the awards show, which will broadcast from Las Vegas.

Documentary

Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses (Discovery at 7) In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, World War II veterans share their memories of liberation day.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Tony Hale.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Emma Roberts.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Chelsea Handler.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alexander Skarsgard, Fontaines D.C.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mariska Hargitay, Thomas Middleditch, Hootie & the Blowfish.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Emilia Clarke, Dennis Quaid, Pink.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dr. Phil McGraw, Timothy Simons, Ashley Tisdale.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Charlize Theron, Tim Robinson, Judah & the Lion, Valerie Franco.