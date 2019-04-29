On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us (HBO at 8) A comedy troupe, the members of which have Asperger’s syndrome, hits the road. Pictured, from left: Noah Britton, Ethan Finlan, New Michael Ingemi and Jack Hanke.

Listings for April 30.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bold Type (Freeform at 8) Kat reconsiders her idea about running for city council when she’s warned that the opposition might try to smear her reputation.

Black-ish (ABC at 9) Bow and Dre have different reactions to Jack making the football team.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Reynolds is forced to come to terms with blunders in a recent surgery.

Special

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.

Premieres

Ingress: The Animation (Netflix streaming) A Japanese animated series about a battle over a mind-control substance.

30 for 30: The Dominican Dream (ESPN at 9) A feature about basketball player Felipe López.

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole (A&E at 10) Eight people who were convicted as children look for resentencing in the wake of a Supreme Court verdict.

Returning

Baki (Netflix streaming) Season 2

The 100 (CW at 9) Season 6

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Dax Shepard

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Geena Davis

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jesse Williams

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Charlize Theron, Desus Nice and the Kid Mero, Robert Irwin

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Christina Applegate, Van Jones, Bear Grylls

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Zac Efron, Lena Waithe, Pentatonix

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Topher Grace, Jason Schwartzman, Chad Daniels

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Seth Rogen, Jared Harris, Lyric Lewis, Valerie Franco