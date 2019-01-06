The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Former Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood starts his journey to find love as the hit dating show returns for Season 23 with a live, three-hour premiere. (Rick Rowell/ABC)

Listings for Jan. 7.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC at 8) This spin-off series features the most impressive acts from the original show.

Cartel Crew (VH1 at 9) The children of cartel members try to make a name for themselves in Miami.

Winner Cake All (Food at 10) Giada De Laurentiis hosts this baking show where $10,000 per episode is up for grabs.

Returning

Antiques Roadshow (WETA at 8) Season 23.

Kids Baking Championship (Food at 9) Season 6.

Midseason Premieres

Happy Together (CBS at 8:30) Cooper gives Jake and Claire a gift that features their vows.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull and his romantic rival join forces.

Manifest (NBC at 10) Ben has issues trusting a journalist.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) James Spader, Lindsay Lohan, Noname featuring Smino & Saba.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ethan Hawke, Jon Glaser, Taylor Bennett.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Courteney Cox, Brian Tyree Henry, Mt. Joy

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Adam McKay, John David Washington, Alec Benjamin.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chris Hayes, Donna Missal, Charlie Hall.