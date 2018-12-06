The Ranch (Netflix streaming) Part 6 of the series about a failed pro athlete who returns home to help run the family ranch. Pictured: Dax Shepard, left, and Ashton Kutcher. (Greg Gaynei/Netflix)

Listings for Dec. 7.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Bad Blood (Netflix streaming) A crime drama following the Rizzuto mob family of Montreal.

Dogs of Berlin (Netflix streaming) A cop ends up having controversial ties to a murder case.

The Hookup Plan (Netflix streaming) Elisa falls for the male escort her friends hired for her to help her deal with a breakup. English subtitles.

Pine Gap (Netflix streaming) Spies interact in an U.S.-Australian defense facility.

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (Netflix streaming) Friends and family of Run-DMC’s Jam Master continue to search for answers and closure.

Nailed It! Holiday (Netflix streaming) Rookie home bakers participate in holiday-themed challenges.

5 Star Christmas (Netflix streaming) Things go haywire during an Italian prime minister’s trip to Budapest.

The American Meme (Netflix streaming) Social media stars such as Paris Hilton and Brittany Furlan deal with the highs and lows of Internet fame.

Dumplin’ (Netflix streaming) A Texas girl enters a beauty pageant to prove a point about beauty standards.

Christmas Lost and Found (Lifetime at 8) A New York event planner spends Christmas with her family after years of missing out.

Special

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular (VH1 at 8) Former contestants come back to compete for the title of “Drag Race Christmas Queen.”

Returning

Love After Lockup (WE at 9) Season 2.

Midseason Finale

Blindspot (NBC at 8) Remi finally gets to Shepherd as New York faces a nuclear threat.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ice Cube, Amber Heard, Elvis Duran.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kathy Griffin, Emma Willmann.