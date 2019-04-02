You’re the Worst (FXX at 10) On Wednesday night’s Season 5 and series finale, Jimmy (Chris Geere, pictured) and Gretchen debate what marriage really means — on the day of their wedding. (Byron Cohen/FXX)

[Listings for April 3.]

(All times Eastern.)

Empire (Fox at 8) Empire begins the national tour in Philadelphia, and Treasure messes up while performing.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Barry forces himself into the Dropouts when they book a gig at a carnival.

Jane the Virgin (CW at 9) Jane seeks advice from Alba, and Luisa and Rafael go pay Rose a visit.

Star (Fox at 9) The team throws a party to help get its finances — and reputation — back in order.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC at 10) Will is captured during a mission in Ukraine.

Premieres

Suzzanna: Buried Alive (Netflix streaming) The ghost of a murdered woman sets out to avenge her death.

In Search of Monsters (Travel at 9) A series that chases down elusive creatures of lore, from Mothman to Bigfoot.

Returning

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge (VH1 at 10) Season 3

Brockmire (IFC at 10) Season 3

Late night

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Jaime King, Justin Chu Cary, Brittany Daniel, Jessica Cauffiel

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) PJ Morton

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alec Baldwin, Kelly Clarkson

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Lithgow, Stacey Abrams, Kevin Garrett

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kevin Hart, Marshmello featuring Chvrches

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Colin Farrell, Woody Harrelson, Zachary Levi

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rich Eisen, the Strumbellas, Aaron Comess