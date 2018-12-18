By Sarah Polus
Sarah Polus
Reporter and editorial aide for Reliable Source

Listings for Dec. 19.

(All times Eastern.)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Margaret’s brunch leads to a huge fight.

Vikings (History at 9) A conspiracy spirals about King Alfred and Floki has to make a tough choice.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Chelsea and Lennie.

Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 10) Ceaser’s father-of-the-bride duties cause him anxiety.

Specials

Survivor (CBS at 10) The contestants reunite to discuss the season’s events.

Full Frontal: Christmas on I.C.E. (TBS at 10:30) Samantha Bee hosts this holiday comedy special event.

Premiere

Overthinking With Kat & June (YouTube Premium streaming) A comedy series about two friends navigating life together.

Finale

Survivor (CBS at 8) The final contestants fight for the $1 million prize by attempting to complete a complex puzzle.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Charlamagne tha God.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Willem Dafoe, Hailee Steinfeld.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Steve Carell, KiKi Layne.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ben Stiller, Marina de Tavira, Yalitza Aparicio, Gryffin featuring Elley Duhe.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, the Black Eyed Peas.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Cena, Rachel Brosnahan, Brian Posehn, Richard Danielson.

Sarah Polus