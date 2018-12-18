Listings for Dec. 19.

(All times Eastern.)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Margaret’s brunch leads to a huge fight.

Vikings (History at 9) A conspiracy spirals about King Alfred and Floki has to make a tough choice.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Chelsea and Lennie.

Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 10) Ceaser’s father-of-the-bride duties cause him anxiety.

Specials

Survivor (CBS at 10) The contestants reunite to discuss the season’s events.

Full Frontal: Christmas on I.C.E. (TBS at 10:30) Samantha Bee hosts this holiday comedy special event.

Premiere

Overthinking With Kat & June (YouTube Premium streaming) A comedy series about two friends navigating life together.

Finale

Survivor (CBS at 8) The final contestants fight for the $1 million prize by attempting to complete a complex puzzle.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Charlamagne tha God.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Willem Dafoe, Hailee Steinfeld.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Steve Carell, KiKi Layne.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ben Stiller, Marina de Tavira, Yalitza Aparicio, Gryffin featuring Elley Duhe.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, the Black Eyed Peas.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Cena, Rachel Brosnahan, Brian Posehn, Richard Danielson.