BTK: A Killer Among Us(Investigation Discovery at ) A special focused around Dennis Rader, a.k.a. the “BTK Killer.” Pictured: Kerri Rawson, Rader’s daughter, during an interview. Premieres Sunday night.

[istings for Feb. 16 and 17.]

(All times Eastern.)

Special

Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You (Lifetime at 8) A look back on the Australian actress’s career. Australian singer, songwriter and actress Delta Goodrem stars as Newton-John.

Midseason Premiere

Cold Justice (Oxygen at 6) Kelly and Tonya investigate the murders of two women who had mutual friends.

Returning

Ransom (CBS at 9) Season 3.

House Hunters Renovation (HGTV at 10) Season 16.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.); Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.); Michael Pillsbury, former assistant to Ronald Reagan.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10) The Washington Post’s Jason Rezaian discusses his new book, “Prisoner,” based on his time in an Iranian prison.

Face the Nation (CBS at 10:30) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe (D).

Specials

2019 American Rescue Dog Show (Hallmark at 8) Categories include “Best in Senior,” ‘Best in Couch,” “Best in Snorting” and more.

Presidents at War (History at 8) A two-night special about eight former presidents and their roles during World War II.

Elvis All-Star Tribute Special (NBC at 9) A tribute to the 1968 special that became a defining moment in the career of the king of rock-and-roll.

The Secret History of the White House (History at 10) In-depth information about the “Big Dig,” which took place from 2007-2012.

Returning

Don’t Be Tardy . . . (Bravo at 9) Season 7.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO at 11) Season 6.

Finale

Counterpart (Starz at 8) Unlikely alliances are formed. Series finale.