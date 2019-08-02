Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Bachelor Nation fan favorites go to Mexico to try to connect with one another. Pictured: Derek Peth and Caelynn Miller-Keyes. (John Fleenor/ABC)

(All times Eastern.)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Competitors return to Seattle to tackle obstacles such as the “Northwest Passage.”

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9) The 10 male finalists dance with professional partners.

Legion (FX at 10) The penultimate episode of the season finds David trying to defeat the Shadow King.

Returning

No Good Nick (Netflix streaming) A teen con-artist poses as a long lost relative to sucker a family into taking her in. Season 2.

Five Points (Facebook Watch) Hayley Kiyoko stars in this teen drama set in the South Side of Chicago that offers five perspectives of a traumatic night and its fallout. Season 2.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (VH1 at 8) Ray J and Princess Love adjust to being new parents while Fizz and J Boog go on tour. Season 6.

Premiere

My Life is Murder (Acorn streaming) A retired detective turned private investigator (Lucy Lawless) offers to help solve a case but she can’t stop at just one.

Mystic Britain (Smithsonian at 9) Mary-Ann Ochota and Clive Anderson discover some of the spookier sides of the United Kingdom.

Series finale

Divorce (HBO at 10) Robert and Frances continue to untangle their assets but are unsure about selling their home.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Eva Longoria

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Julianne Moore, Jacob Tremblay, Julio Torres

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Brian Cox, Hannah Gadsby

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Domhnall Gleeson, Olivia Munn, Aldis Hodge

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Milo Ventimiglia, Geena Davis, Ex Hex, Julian Dorio