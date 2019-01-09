Fam (CBS at 9:30) Clem’s dream of being fully integrated into the family of her perfect fiance is uprooted when her rowdy 16-year-old half sister comes to stay. Pictured: Nina Dobrev, left, and Odessa Adlon. Premieres tonight. (Robert Voets/CBS)

Listings for Jan. 10.

(All times Eastern.)

Premiere

When Heroes Fly (Netflix streaming) Four Israeli veterans reunite to search for a lost friend.

Returning

The First 48 (A&E at 8) Season 18.

Growing Up Hip Hop (WE at 8) Season 5.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 9) Season 6. New network.

The Rap Game (Lifetime at 9) Season 5.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition (WE at 10) Season 14.

Specials

Roswell: Mysteries Decoded (CW at 9) Scientists investigate the possbility of alien life and try to figure out the truth surrounding an unxplained incident that took place in Roswell, New Mexico in1947.

Truth and Lies: Monica (ABC at 9) An examination of recordings from the Monica Lewinkski/Bill Clinton scandal.

Midseason Premieres

Mom (CBS at 9) Christy’s smoking is problematic during a road trip.

The Good Place (NBC at 9:30) Tahani tries to help Jason and Janet.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 10) Benson and the team investigate a case involving a woman accusing her plastic surgeon of sexual assault.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) John David Washington.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bryan Cranston, Lana Condor, Love Jones.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Kamala Harris, Bradley Whitford, Gary Clark Jr..

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Claire Foy, Michael Irvin, Disturbed.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Cedric the Entertainer, Ashley Graham, Flatbush Zombies.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Goodman, Julia Garner, Geoffrey Zakarian, Charlie Hall.