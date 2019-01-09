Listings for Jan. 10.
(All times Eastern.)
When Heroes Fly (Netflix streaming) Four Israeli veterans reunite to search for a lost friend.
The First 48 (A&E at 8) Season 18.
Growing Up Hip Hop (WE at 8) Season 5.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC at 9) Season 6. New network.
The Rap Game (Lifetime at 9) Season 5.
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition (WE at 10) Season 14.
Roswell: Mysteries Decoded (CW at 9) Scientists investigate the possbility of alien life and try to figure out the truth surrounding an unxplained incident that took place in Roswell, New Mexico in1947.
Truth and Lies: Monica (ABC at 9) An examination of recordings from the Monica Lewinkski/Bill Clinton scandal.
Mom (CBS at 9) Christy’s smoking is problematic during a road trip.
The Good Place (NBC at 9:30) Tahani tries to help Jason and Janet.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 10) Benson and the team investigate a case involving a woman accusing her plastic surgeon of sexual assault.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) John David Washington.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bryan Cranston, Lana Condor, Love Jones.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Kamala Harris, Bradley Whitford, Gary Clark Jr..
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Claire Foy, Michael Irvin, Disturbed.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Cedric the Entertainer, Ashley Graham, Flatbush Zombies.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Goodman, Julia Garner, Geoffrey Zakarian, Charlie Hall.
