Fresh Off the Boat (ABC at 8) Louis (Randall Park, pictured) is so excited about Jessica’s book release that he buys an RV to travel across the country promoting it on tonight’s season-premiere episode. (Richard Cartwright/ABC)

Listings for Oct. 5.

(All times Eastern.)

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 9) The chefs face dinner service for the first time.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Jamie tries to deal with the issues in her new precinct.

Premiere

Dancing Queen (Netflix streaming) A series about the life of Justin Johnson, a.k.a. drag queen Alyssa Edwards, and his competitive dance studio.

Elite (Netflix streaming) A rivalry between working-class teens and rich private school kids turns deadly. Spanish with English subtitles.

Empire Games (Netflix streaming) The history of the world’s greatest ancient empires.

Into the Dark (Hulu streaming) A horror anthology series where each episode is tied in to a different holiday, starting with Halloween.

Returning

The Man in the High Castle (Amazon Prime streaming) Season 3.

Little Things (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Van Helsing (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Speechless (ABC at 8:30) Season 3.

Child Support (ABC at 9) Season 2.

Z Nation (Syfy at 9) Season 5.

Finals

Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Chris Funk, Eric Jones, Murray SawChuck, Greg Gleason, Bill Cook, Spidey and Ed Alonzo. Season finale.

Animals (HBO at 11:30) Two rats put on a music festival for animals. Season finale.

Late Night

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Doris Kearns Goodwin, Jeff Bridges, David Jolly, Soledad O’Brien, Andrew Sullivan.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ellie Kemper, Sam Elliott.