Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry(E! at 8) The show, during which the medium helps celebrities make contact with their deceased loved ones, returns tonight for Season 4. (E! Entertainment/Isabella Vosmikova)

Listings for Feb. 21.

(All times Eastern.)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS at 8) The gang fights one another for a shot at a ticket to a celebrity Dungeons and Dragons game.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9:30) Malcolm seeks Grace’s help as he tries to get back in Karen’s good graces.

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise continues to try to figure out the truth behind Nate Sr.’s murder.

Premieres

The Drug King (Netflix streaming) A rookie smuggler rises through the ranks of the drug-trafficking world in 1970s Japan. English subtitles.

Game of Clones (MTV at 9) A dating show during which contestants must pick a match out of a group of similar potential mates.

Flack (Pop at 10) Anna Paquin stars as a celebrity publicist in London who has to clean up the messes her clients make.

Desus & Mero (Showtime at 11) The comedy talk show changes to Showtime from Viceland.

Returning

The Oath (Crackle streaming) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Mark Duplass.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Sonequa Martin-Green, James Vincent McMorrow.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ken Jeong, Kate Upton, Anderson Paak.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Annette Bening, Ana Navarro, Ben Platt.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kal Penn, Chris O’Dowd.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) James Spader, Glenda Jackson, Brad Leone, Jeff Friedl.