Orange is the New Black (Netflix streaming) The Emmy-winning show is back for its final season. Pictured: Besanya Santiago, Jo Lampert, Danielle De Jesus, Phumzile Sitole. (JoJo Whilden)

(All times Eastern.)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 8) Time is up and the agents must deal with painful experiences in their past so they can move forward.

Killjoys (Syfy at 10) The Lady continues to cause problems. Dutch has to save her friends before it's too late.

Season Finale

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) It’s the last chance for one of the eight final bots to win the Desperado tournament.

Premieres

The Boys (Prime Video streaming) Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) joins a ragtag team of vigilantes who go after corrupt superheroes.

Returning

Sugar Rush (Netflix streaming) Bakers compete to win a $10,000 prize. Season 2.

My First Love (Netflix streaming) Young adults move into a friend’s house and experience life and love. English subtitles. Season 2.

Light as a Feather (Hulu streaming) Girls start dying unexpectedly at a slumber party. Season 2.

Movies

Girls With Balls (Netflix streaming) Members of a volleyball team are stranded in the middle of nowhere and must fight their way to safety after a group of unhinged hunters find them. English subtitles.

The Son (Netflix streaming) A painter struggles with parenthood and believes his wife is trying to separate him from his young son. English subtitles.

The Wrong Tutor (LMN at 8) Eric, a star athlete, seeks help with his grades, but his tutor has ulterior motives.