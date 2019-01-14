Listings for Jan. 15.
(All times Eastern.)
Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC at 8) D.C. local Steven Natale is among the competitors.
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.
Bird vs. Plane: Miracle on the Hudson (Smithsonian at 9) A look into the issue of birds colliding with airlines and possible solutions.
Drunk History (Comedy at 10) Season 6.
Corporate (Comedy Central at 10:30) Season 2.
The Flash (CW at 8) Nora deals with the knowledge that Thawne killed her grandmother.
This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kate and Toby prepare for the baby.
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) The team tries to take down a group of dangerous former intelligence agents.
Teachers (TV Land at 10) Ms. Watson finally faces Toby.
Temptation Island (USA at 10) A reboot of the reality show in which four couples put their relationship to the test.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Tressie McMillan Cottom
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lin-Manuel Miranda, José Andrés, Bad Bunny, José Feliciano, Ozuna
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) M. Night Shyamalan
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ted Danson, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Mitchell Tenpenny
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nina Dobrev, Terry Crews, Jack & Jack
Tonight Show/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) James McAvoy, D’Arcy Carden, Janelle James, Jason McGerr
