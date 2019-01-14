Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) Liz (Jeanine Mason) returns home to care for her sick father and re-connects with a past flame (Nathan Dean Parsons), but she learns something shocking in the process. (Ursula Coyote/CW)

Listings for Jan. 15.

(All times Eastern.)

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC at 8) D.C. local Steven Natale is among the competitors.

Specials

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.

Bird vs. Plane: Miracle on the Hudson (Smithsonian at 9) A look into the issue of birds colliding with airlines and possible solutions.

Returning

Drunk History (Comedy at 10) Season 6.

Corporate (Comedy Central at 10:30) Season 2.

Midseason premieres

The Flash (CW at 8) Nora deals with the knowledge that Thawne killed her grandmother.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kate and Toby prepare for the baby.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) The team tries to take down a group of dangerous former intelligence agents.

Teachers (TV Land at 10) Ms. Watson finally faces Toby.

Premiere

Temptation Island (USA at 10) A reboot of the reality show in which four couples put their relationship to the test.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Tressie McMillan Cottom

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lin-Manuel Miranda, José Andrés, Bad Bunny, José Feliciano, Ozuna

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) M. Night Shyamalan

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ted Danson, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Mitchell Tenpenny

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nina Dobrev, Terry Crews, Jack & Jack

Tonight Show/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) James McAvoy, D’Arcy Carden, Janelle James, Jason McGerr