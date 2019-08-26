Stay or Sell (HGTV at 9) Minneapolis-based Heather and Brad Fox help couples either renovate their current homes or purchase new ones.

(All times Eastern.)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Kristina and Caitlin have decisions to make while Katie changes course in her relationship with Chris. Caelynn has her sights set on Dean.

Intervention (A&E at 9) With Bill’s release from prison on the horizon, Michael Gonzales makes plans to ensure Bill’s family can help him. Alana’s mom suspects Alana has relapsed. Janine decides whether she should try to get clean in earnest.

Chopped (Food at 9) Cast members from “The Brady Bunch” serve as guest judges for this themed episode.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Brauwnyn and Kelly watch Emily’s dance rehearsal, but Emily isn’t feeling great. Shannon and Gina go to Rodeo Drive for retail therapy.

Adam Ruins Everything (TruTV at 10) Adam explains why Teach for America can be problematic; tackles issues with recycling; and the issues created when millionaires create charities to work as tax breaks.

Premiere

The Devil You Know (Viceland at 10) A five-part true-crime docuseries detailing the life of satanist and suspected serial killer Pazuzu Algarad.

Returning

Million Pound Menu (Netflix streaming) Manchester restaurateurs compete for potential investors to help finance their restaurant concepts.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Natasha Lyonne.