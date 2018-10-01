Listings for Oct. 2.

(All Times Eastern.)

The Gifted (Fox at 8) Reed has to keep a secret from everyone.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kevin has his movie premiere, and the teenage Big Three make decisions regarding college.

Mayans MC (FX at 10) A deal leads to a dangerous favor in Santa Madre.

Premiere

Trans Am (Discovery at 10) A docuseries about two men who acquired the rights to the muscle car’s name in hopes of reviving it.

Specials

Joe Rogan: Strange Times (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.

13 Sons & Pregnant (Lifetime at 10:30) Inside the life of Kateri and Jay Schwandt, the parents of 13 children and one on the way.

Returning

MeatEater (Netflix streaming) Season 7.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Season 6.

Mysteries of the Abandoned (Science at 9) Season 3.

Unearthed (Science at 10) Season 4.

Finale

The Outpost (CW at 9) Talon, Garret and Janzo return to find an Outpost that’s very different from how it was when the left. Season finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Pete Holmes.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Lester Holt.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Claire Foy, Chelsea Clinton, Lil Wayne.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Eva Longoria, Damon Wayans Jr., Steve Kornacki.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sarah Paulson, Kacey Musgraves.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Riz Ahmed, Minnie Driver, Phosphorescent.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Eric McCormack, Sean Casey, Kevin Millar, Amanda Litman, Daxx Nielsen.