Chilling Adventures of Sabrina(Netflix streaming) The series, about a young girl who is half witch, half mortal, returns for Season 2 tonight. Pictured: Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina. (Diyah Pera/Netflix)

Listings for April 5.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Our Planet (Netflix streaming) A documentary about various species on Earth.

Tijuana (Netflix streaming) Journalists attempt to uncover the story behind a politician’s death.

Quicksand (Netflix streaming) A teenager finds herself in the middle of a murder case.

Unicorn Store (Netflix streaming) Brie Larson stars as a struggling artist who learns valuable lessons about adulting when a childhood dream starts to become a reality.

Warrior (Cinemax at 10) A crime drama about gang life in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

Returning

Roman Empire (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

The Tick (Amazon Prime streaming) Season 2.

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas (HBO at 11) Season 2.

Special

Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Concert Special! (CW at 9) Rachel Bloom and the rest of the cast will perform songs from throughout the series’s four-season run.

Finale

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW at 8) Rebecca makes a decision that will change her life. Series finale.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Taraji P. Henson, Jason Clarke, Nate Bargatze.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hank Azaria, Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Celine Dion, Chris Tucker.