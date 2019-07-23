The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu streaming) Cmdr. Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) is in increasing danger in Gilead, even though he helped create it.
Queen Sugar (OWN at 9) Blue’s safety becomes more of a concern. Hollywood and Violet continue to see things differently.
Jane the Virgin (CW at 9) Jane continues to work on publishing her book. Petra and Rafael think about the future and their working relationship.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8:30) The couples begin their normal routines by reconnecting with friends. One new groom stays out all night, leaving his wife to reconsider their marriage.
Younger (TV Land at 10) Liza and Charles get away for the weekend. Maggie gets tied up.
The Last Cowboy (Paramount at 10) This new horseback riding competition offers up a million-dollar prize for one of eight contestants.
South Side (Comedy Central at 10:30) Two community college grads try to become big entrepreneurs on the South Side of Chicago.
Nova: The Planets (WETA and WMPT at 9) Zachary Quinto narrates an in-depth look at how the world around us came to be.
Sex. Scandals. Crime. (Reelz at 9) Nancy O’Dell take a look at some of the biggest #MeToo accusations and scandals in recent history.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Gina Torres
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Naomi Watts, Mike Birbiglia, Midland
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Wallace, Jamie Bell
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Danny McBride, Rascal Flatts
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sutton Foster, Eddie Izzard, Dave Ross
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Billy Eichner, Danielle Brooks, Hobo Johnson, Mark Lanegan
