Bird Box(Netflix streaming) A survivor (Sandra Bullock) attempts to keep her children alive in a post-apocalyptic society affected by an unseen entity. Also pictured: Julian Edwards and Vivien Lyra Blair.
By Sarah Polus
Sarah Polus
Reporter and editorial aide for Reliable Source

Listings for Dec. 21.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Vanity Fair (Amazon Prime streaming) A British TV adaptation of William Makepeace Thackery’s classic novel about a poor woman working to move up in society.

Derry Girls (Netflix streaming) Five high school students in Ireland deal with the struggles of their teenage years.

The Casketeers (Netflix streaming) A series following two Polynesian funeral directors.

Back With the Ex (Netflix streaming) Four singles decide whether they should rekindle the flame with their past loves or let them go.

7 Days Out (Netflix streaming) A docuseries providing insight into what it takes to put on large-scale cultural events, including the Kentucky Derby.

Perfume (Netflix streaming) Detectives try to get to the bottom of the murder of a singer.

Diablero (Netflix streaming) A priest joins forces with a demon hunter to find a missing girl.

Bad Seeds (Netflix streaming) A scam artist is changed through mentoring a group of students.

Documentaries

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (Netflix steaming) Artists in Los Angeles uncover the work of the Polish sculptor.

American Dream/American Knightmare (Showtime at 8:30) Inside the life of rap mogul Suge Knight.

Specials

A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary (CBS at 8) A celebration of two decades of raising awareness for adoption and foster care.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Reunion Part 1.

Sommore: A Queen With No Spades (Showtime at 10) Stand-up from the comedian.

Returning

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu streaming) Season 2.

Tales by Light (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jason Sudeikis, Amy Sedaris, and Robert Kelly.

Sarah Polus