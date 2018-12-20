Listings for Dec. 21.
(All times Eastern.)
Vanity Fair (Amazon Prime streaming) A British TV adaptation of William Makepeace Thackery’s classic novel about a poor woman working to move up in society.
Derry Girls (Netflix streaming) Five high school students in Ireland deal with the struggles of their teenage years.
The Casketeers (Netflix streaming) A series following two Polynesian funeral directors.
Back With the Ex (Netflix streaming) Four singles decide whether they should rekindle the flame with their past loves or let them go.
7 Days Out (Netflix streaming) A docuseries providing insight into what it takes to put on large-scale cultural events, including the Kentucky Derby.
Perfume (Netflix streaming) Detectives try to get to the bottom of the murder of a singer.
Diablero (Netflix streaming) A priest joins forces with a demon hunter to find a missing girl.
Bad Seeds (Netflix streaming) A scam artist is changed through mentoring a group of students.
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (Netflix steaming) Artists in Los Angeles uncover the work of the Polish sculptor.
American Dream/American Knightmare (Showtime at 8:30) Inside the life of rap mogul Suge Knight.
A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary (CBS at 8) A celebration of two decades of raising awareness for adoption and foster care.
Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Reunion Part 1.
Sommore: A Queen With No Spades (Showtime at 10) Stand-up from the comedian.
Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu streaming) Season 2.
Tales by Light (Netflix streaming) Season 3.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jason Sudeikis, Amy Sedaris, and Robert Kelly.
