Bird Box(Netflix streaming) A survivor (Sandra Bullock) attempts to keep her children alive in a post-apocalyptic society affected by an unseen entity. Also pictured: Julian Edwards and Vivien Lyra Blair.

Listings for Dec. 21.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Vanity Fair (Amazon Prime streaming) A British TV adaptation of William Makepeace Thackery’s classic novel about a poor woman working to move up in society.

Derry Girls (Netflix streaming) Five high school students in Ireland deal with the struggles of their teenage years.

The Casketeers (Netflix streaming) A series following two Polynesian funeral directors.

Back With the Ex (Netflix streaming) Four singles decide whether they should rekindle the flame with their past loves or let them go.

7 Days Out (Netflix streaming) A docuseries providing insight into what it takes to put on large-scale cultural events, including the Kentucky Derby.

Perfume (Netflix streaming) Detectives try to get to the bottom of the murder of a singer.

Diablero (Netflix streaming) A priest joins forces with a demon hunter to find a missing girl.

Bad Seeds (Netflix streaming) A scam artist is changed through mentoring a group of students.

Documentaries

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (Netflix steaming) Artists in Los Angeles uncover the work of the Polish sculptor.

American Dream/American Knightmare (Showtime at 8:30) Inside the life of rap mogul Suge Knight.

Specials

A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary (CBS at 8) A celebration of two decades of raising awareness for adoption and foster care.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Reunion Part 1.

Sommore: A Queen With No Spades (Showtime at 10) Stand-up from the comedian.

Returning

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu streaming) Season 2.

Tales by Light (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jason Sudeikis, Amy Sedaris, and Robert Kelly.