Top Chef (Bravo at 9:30) A winner is crowned when the top three chefs compete on the season 16 finale. Pictured (l-r): Judges Nilou Motamed, Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Graham Elliot.

Listings for March 14.

(All times Eastern.)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Teddy and Owen treat a married couple expecting a child.

A.P. Bio (NBC at 8:30) Jack gets his students to help him steal a statue from a local church.

Station 19 (ABC at 9) Andy, Maya and Dean learn there’s more to their victim than meets the eye.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9:30) Jack uninvites Karen to his wedding when she gets out of hand.

Special

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Fox at 8) Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys and more perform.

Returning

The Good Fight (CBS All Access streaming) Season 3.

Project Runway (Bravo at 8) Season 18.

Midseason Finale

Siren (Freeform at 8) Efforts to stop the oil company fall flat.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Moses Storm.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Rita Wilson, Jonathan Rice.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jacob Tobia.

[In lipstick and five o’clock shadow, Jacob Tobia is reshaping how we define gender]

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Oscar Isaac, Lilly Singh, Jimmy Carr.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Christine Baranski, Donnie Wahlberg, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Angela Bassett, Half Alive.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kate Beckinsale, Milo Ventimiglia, Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Stephanie Schriock, Allison Miller.