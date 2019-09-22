Show creator Ava DuVernay lost in the directing and writing categories but Jharrel Jerome won for best lead actor in a limited series.

He then acknowledged the five — Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise — who had been invited.

“This is for Raymond, Yusef, Antron, Kevin, and King Korey Wise. Thank you so much, it’s an honor. It’s a blessing,” said Jerome.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.