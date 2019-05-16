FILE - This July 29, 2018 file photo shows executive producer Norman Lear at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. A 90-minute ABC special will celebrate the writer, director and producer of classic comedies, “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” It airs May 22. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Archie Bunker is coming back to prime-time network TV and he might look a little different to viewers — even if what he says is exactly the same.

Woody Harrelson is stepping into the iconic role as part of a 90-minute ABC special celebrating writer, director and producer Norman Lear. It airs May 22.

The live special will recreate one original episode from “All in the Family” and another from “The Jeffersons.” It will be hosted by Lear and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who dreamed up the idea.

Joining Harrelson in Carroll O’Connor’s old role in “All in the Family” will be Marisa Tomei playing Bunker’s long-suffering wife, Edith. Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes will play George and Louise Jefferson in “The Jeffersons.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.