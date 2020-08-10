The “MacGyver” parody series will use the 2010 film adaptation as a jumping off point. That portrayed MacGruber as a soldier of fortune who is supposedly a whiz at defusing bombs. The film also starred Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe and Val Kilmer.
The film “MacGruber” helped Forte transition from “Saturday Night Live.” While a box-office disappointment, earning just $8.5 million, the absurdist comedy has its cult adherents.
