“It was a scary and surreal time, but I’m happy to report that I’m feeling a lot better,” he said.
Curry, 55, has been with the YES Network since 2010 and is a regular on YES pregame and postgame studio shows wrapping around Yankees broadcasts. He was a reporter for The New York Times from 1987-2009.
“I took all of the precautious plus 100 more and this virus still found me,” he said.
