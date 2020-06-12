But the coronavirus pandemic has closed theaters for months and the continued appeal of movie theaters is in doubt as major media companies are investing heavily in streaming services. Cineplex has a 75% box office market share in Canada.
Cineworld did not outline the specifics of what parts of the transaction it believes Cineplex ran afoul of, but the London-based company noted that Cineplex has denied any such breaches.
A representative for Cineplex could not be immediately reached for comment
