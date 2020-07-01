UNESCO said the majority of the fraud victims are in France, have links to French-speaking African nations and believe themselves to be familiar with local practices.
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said “the illicit trafficking in cultural properties is a lucrative global scourge in most cases connected to other forms of organized crime, including the funding of terrorism.”
UNESCO says it is considering legal action.
