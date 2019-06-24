FILE - This June 12, 2019 file photo shows Viola Davis speaking at the Women in Film Annual Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Davis believes in equality across the board and calls her JuVee Productions a “walking metaphor” of inclusion. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — When Viola Davis started her production company nearly a decade ago, she was determined to bring about change in Hollywood with a strategic mandate: Normalize people of color on screen.

Now, in the era of Time’s Up and #MeToo, the call for diversity on all levels has been amplified. Some actors and directors have publicly called for contractual stipulations for the diversity of a film’s cast and crew. But Davis says she doesn’t need a piece of paper to do the right thing. She calls her JuVee Productions a “walking metaphor” of inclusion.

