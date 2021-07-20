“I believe that our stories, and the courage to share them, is the most powerful empathetic tool we have,” she said in a statement. “This is my story ... straight no chaser.”
Davis’ other credits include the films “The Help,” last year’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and the upcoming “The Suicide Squad.” She is also planning to portray Michelle Obama for the Showtime series “First Ladies,” which she will help produce.
“Finding Me” will released in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.
“Viola Davis is a powerful truth teller — through her work on stage and screen, as well as in her life,” HarperOne president and publisher Judith Curr said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with her on a book that powerfully reveals the risk and danger for a Black woman living in the fullness of her talents and gifts — and the reward and freedom that comes with it.”