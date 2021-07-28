“Maiden” (2018) In 1989, Tracy Edwards headed the first all-female boat crew to compete in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling test of physical strength, mental stamina and sailing prowess. With “Maiden,” filmmaker Alex Holmes plunges viewers firsthand into an experience that’s simultaneously exhilarating and utterly terrifying; this will either cure you of ever wanting to go to sea or send you straight to the nearest boat dealer (remember the adage about standing in the shower and tearing up $100 bills). This movie is so immediate and immersive — and the spirit of its protagonists so winning — that the only thing missing is the sunburn on your nose and the salt on your lips.