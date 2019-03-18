FILE - This April 21, 2015 file photo shows Kevin Tsujihara, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros., during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2015 in Las Vegas. Tsujihara is stepping down after claims that he promised acting roles in exchange for sex. As Warner Bros. chairman and chief executive officer at one of Hollywood’s most powerful and prestigious studios, Tsujihara is one of the highest ranking executives to be felled by sexual misconduct allegations. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara is stepping down after claims that he promised acting roles in exchange for sex.

As Warner Bros. chairman and chief executive officer at one of Hollywood’s most powerful and prestigious studios, Tsujihara is one of the highest ranking executives to be felled by sexual misconduct allegations. Warner media chief executive John Stankey announced Tsujihara’s exit Monday, saying it was in the studio’s “best interest.”

Earlier this month, WarnerMedia launched an investigation following a Hollywood Reporter story that detailed text messages between Tsujihara and British actress Charlotte Kirk going back to 2013. The messages suggest a quid pro quo sexual relationship between the aspiring actress and the studio head.

