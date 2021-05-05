Indeed, “The Water Man” harks back to the kind of movie that Oyelowo, 45, grew up with, and has sought to resurrect in recent years: films such as “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” or “Stand by Me” or “The Goonies” — all of which featured young people on adventures that, however fanciful, were grounded in such real-life anxieties as divorce, absent parents, deaths of siblings or loss of community. “The reason why I missed those films was because now, as a father of four myself, it’s hard to find films that are both entertaining and meaningful thematically in a way that doesn’t patronize a young audience,” Oyelowo explained. “I think a mistake our business is making is that you have executives who have a misguided notion of just how emotionally intelligent teens and tweens are.”