I don’t know whether this memorial will do much to change that. Often, the education gleaned from a memorial is broad and bland, leaving the visitor with little more than the sense that something terrible happened and we really ought to remember it. A photographic mock-up of Howard’s forthcoming sculpture, to be called “A Soldier’s Journey,” suggests it will offer a cinematic view of the war, with conventional scenes of departure, battle, return and healing. It is meant not just as a reflection on the experience of individual soldiers but as an allegory of the United States’ arrival on the world stage through participation in what was known then as the Great War. But that allegory, with its triumphalist overtones, feels very different in the broken America of today, a country that couldn’t defend itself against a pandemic; can’t put an end to rampant gun violence, police brutality and murder, and systemic racism; and that feeds daily on a toxic and self-destructive stream of disinformation.