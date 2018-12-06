NEW YORK — The Yale Review, one of the world’s oldest literary publications, has a new editor.

The Review announced Thursday that it had selected Meghan O’Rourke, a poet and editor also known for her memoir about the death of her mother, “The Long Goodbye.” She will begin next July, around the time of the Review’s 200th anniversary. A Yale graduate, O’Rourke has previously served as culture editor and literary critic for Slate and poetry editor for the Paris Review.

O’Rourke was selected a year after the Review’s longtime editor, J.D. McClatchy, announced he was stepping down. McClatchy died in April.

