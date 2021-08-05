Yola: I’ve never done a solo in my bloody life. And so now I’m sweating bullets, as we say in the UK, sweating bullets trying to learn how to play like Sister Rosetta, which is really bloody hard. And I’m grateful that the pandemic gives me an extra year to learn how to do that because I needed every single day…I’ve got to do her mannerisms. I’ve got to physically act. I’ve got to interact with Elvis and the other characters in my scene. I have to hit my marks. I’ve got to be able to see Baz Luhrmann because he’s gonna be giving me directions. And I’ve got to do all of this just all at the same time. And the only one of these things I’ve done before is sing…. Honestly, I bloody nailed it and I have no idea how. I nailed it to the floor and I had to do it for 15 hours straight.