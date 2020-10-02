Dahl’s 1983 novel about an orphaned boy who discovers a coven of witches that hate children was previously adapted for the big screen in 1990 by director Nicolas Roeg. It starred Angelica Huston, Mai Zetterling and Rowan Atkinson and was a box office flop, despite its critical acclaim.
This new version has actor Jahzir Bruno playing the boy who must try to stop the witches from turning the world’s children into mice. Chris Rock provides his adult narration.
