

Allison Farris is the reigning Miss DC. (Moshe Zusman)

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. See previous dream days from Mayor Muriel Bowser, BYT’s Svetlana Legetic, Story District’s Amy Saidman and more.

________________________________________________________________

Allison Farris, the current Miss DC, will compete for a different set of sparklies this weekend: those of Miss America 2019. (The competition airs at 9 p.m. Sunday on ABC.) The pageant is seeking to revamp its image 97 years in — there is no longer a swimsuit category, for example — and Farris, 25, reflects the trend toward brains over bathing suits. The software developer for Microsoft works with the company’s DigiGirlz program, which teaches science and technology to young girls. She’s also a pianist — she’ll play Franz Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for the pageant’s talent portion. Farris has lived in D.C. off and on for three years and has made Cleveland Park her home for one. There will be no tiara on her D.C. dream day — she puts on her crown and sash for official appearances only — but Farris will spend some time treating herself royally.

The first thing I have to do is get my coffee. I’m a big coffee drinker; I like Colony Club.

I usually get my morning workout in at Vida Fitness. I love their HIIT [high-intensity interval training] classes. I go to whoever is teaching, but I usually try to go to Sara [Fadziewicz] at Gallery Place.

I’m a huge fan of Rock Creek Park; I love the walking trails. I like to be able to walk out of my apartment and see trees in my backyard.

For lunch it would be Sweetgreen. I’m so excited because they’re renovating the original and I hope to be the first one through the door. If I could go back in time, I would go back there when no one knew its name and there were no lines.

Also if I could go back in time — when “Wonder Woman [1984]” was filming here, they re-created one of the famous shops, Commander Salamander. The day after, the president of Miss DC and I were driving around and we thought, “Let’s go check out Commander Salamander.” We were looking for it and looking for it, but they took it down that same day. We didn’t even get to see the reboot.

I love Everard’s Clothing in Georgetown; that’s one of my favorite shops. I also love Signature Boutique; they have the most incredible selection of gowns to cocktails to pantsuits so I can live my extravagant lifestyle — that I only get to experience for a year. [Editor’s note: Everard’s and Signature are two of Farris’ sponsors for the Miss DC Pageant.]

My father and grandfather were big golfers, but I haven’t been able to go out and practice my golf game. Rock Creek Golf Course has classes; my sister and I live together and my father sent us golf clubs, so we have sets of golf clubs we need to put to use.

I love D.C.’s rooftop scene. At the W Washington D.C., you can see the Tidal Basin and the monuments. I’d probably stop there before dinner.

For dinner, I don’t think you can go wrong with seafood in Georgetown. They have Tony and Joe’s Seafood Place; they also have Farmers Fishers Bakers. I’ve been to Farmers Fishers Bakers for brunch, but I want to check out their dinner. Then for dessert I have to get a cupcake from Baked & Wired.

If I could get a second dinner, there’s a little hidden gem in Dupont called Mari Vanna. And then I’d probably stop and get coffee again.