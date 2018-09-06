

The band Why Don't We performed on NBC's "Today" show earlier this week. (Photo Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Why Don’t We

EagleBank Arena, April 4, $39.50-$79.50.

It’s about time boy bands made a comeback in the post-One Direction era, so the emergence of a group like Why Don’t We seems inevitable. Ed Sheeran wrote the boy band’s horn-enhanced single “Trust Fund Baby,” which helped add to the five-piece’s growing fan base.

Get tickets: Saturday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

No BS! Brass Band

Black Cat, Nov. 24, $18.

Richmond’s big band, which reimagined Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” for a brass band format, returns to D.C. in November to fuse jazz, funk and soul for a Thanksgiving weekend feast for your ears.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. using Ticketfly.

Jewel

Lincoln Theatre, Dec. 6, $55-$75.

Give yourself (or a loved one) an early holiday present: Jewel performing seasonal songs with pre-show crafts. Jewel is bringing along some of her family, too: Atz, Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher of the TV show “Alaska: The Last Frontier.”

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketfly.

Brockhampton

The Anthem, Oct. 16, $39.50-$59.50.

Texas hip-hop group Brockhampton formed, in part, through an online forum, and has shuffled members in recent years. The band’s experimental tendencies won over audiences at festivals around the world this past summer.

Get tickets: Saturday at 10 a.m. using Ticketfly.

Jessie Reyez

Union Stage, Nov. 18, $25-$75.

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez appears on two songs on Eminem’s surprise “Kamikaze” album, which should help the Juno Award winner break through for her own music here in the states.

Get tickets: Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketfly. RUDI GREENBERG (EXPRESS)