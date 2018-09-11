

Khloe Kardashian serves as an executive producer on the Investigation Discovery series "Twisted Sisters."

How can you resist a true-crime show called “Twisted Sisters” produced by a Kardashian sister (Khloe)?

The series, which promises to present “the most shocking crimes ever committed by the unlikeliest of pairs,” tells a new story at 10 p.m. each Monday on Investigation Discovery. One such case, featured in the premiere: the murder that rocked the quiet town of Grants Pass, Ore., in 1988.

At first, sisters Sharon and Deborah Halstead seem pretty harmless. But they do indeed turn out to be twisted. Their story unfolds with narration by Sharon’s son, Harry Shively, along with a retired cop, a district attorney and a local reporter. The sisters believed that Sharon’s other son, 9-year-old Leo, could tell when someone was under the control of evil forces. The boy pointed his finger at friends from a prayer group, so the sisters took Leo and his brother Harry and went off to commit murder.

There are plenty of re-enactments, which always seem a bit cheesy. Perhaps the most startling turn in what turns out to be a suspenseful (and disturbing) story involves intended victim David, a hygienist. He ran from his home after the sisters invaded because “if I don’t survive this, nobody will find out.” He left behind his wife and 2-year-old son, both of whom were shot. His wife died; his son was left paralyzed. “I beat myself up for running,” David now says.

The show leaves a lot of loose ends. Sharon, who pulled the trigger, is still in jail, but Deborah was released for good behavior. Where is she now? We also don’t know what Harry’s life is like. And it’s puzzling when he says his comments are “going to get me in trouble, probably.” In trouble with whom?

It’s also unclear why the brothers, who were not charged with any crime because they were minors, participated in the show, especially Leo, who does a phone interview after his release from prison for an armed robbery charge.

The biggest question: Why focus on crimes by sisters? Is it just sensationalism? Or is Kardashian playing off stereotypes of women by pointing out that shockingly bad behavior has nothing to do with gender?