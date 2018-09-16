

"The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold" follows the comic actor in his quest to find incriminating footage of the president.

The new batch of reality shows is just like … reality. These series are sobering, scary, weird, goofy and yet somehow entertaining. Here are some of the new shows to consider.

“America to Me” (Starz)

A student describes suburban Chicago’s Oak Park and River Forest High School thusly: “This school is crazy, it’s like a social experiment.” And the “experiment” is all about race. Black, white and biracial kids get along and don’t get along, administrators admit they’re failing their black students, and as one black student puts it, some whites don’t even know who Malcolm X or Biggie Smalls were. The 10-part series, which premiered last month and airs Sunday nights, is from Steve James, director of the Oscar-nominated doc “Hoop Dreams.”

“Ashlee + Evan” (E!)

Diana Ross’ son and Jessica Simpson’s sis care for their awesomely named kid, Jagger, and support each other “forever” while pursuing fame on this Sunday night series. It’s unclear what their talent level is, though. Remember Ashlee’s epic lip-sync fail on “Saturday Night Live”?

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches” (Netflix)

At Gotham Garage, gritty car fixer-uppers take on vehicles that cost $500 to $1,000 and turn them into “cool” cars. Then they trade up … and up … and up … and wind up with cars they can sell for six figures. Kudos for the clever title and for defying gender stereotypes with crew member Constance, described as one of the best “motor girls.” Except: You should not call an adult woman a “girl”!

“The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold” (Viceland)

The tag line is: “America doesn’t want this show. But it might need it.” Comic actor Arnold is looking for tapes that make President Trump look bad. After he meets a possible source dressed in what appears to be a white bunny suit, I would have to say, “Nah, America really doesn’t need this!” The eight-episode series kicks off Tuesday.

“You Kiddin’ Me?!” (Facebook Watch)

Hollywood celebrities prank the public by following embarrassing instructions whispered into an earbud by their offspring. The celebs range from D-list (Kris Jenner) to A-list (Zoe Saldana). Kim Kardashian West is an executive producer on the series, which premieres Saturday. And Kourtney totally told her mom to get angry and run in an art gallery and, oh no, she knocked over some red globes on a pedestal. The real prank may be on the viewing public because … is this stuff really going to be funny to anyone outside the celebrity’s family?

“Made in Mexico” (Netflix)

Stereotyping Mexicans is part of U.S. politics and now it’s part of the reality TV world, only in a fun way. “Mexicans are really emotional,” says one of the nine rich and beautiful people the show follows in Mexico City. Coming Sept. 28, the series has hookups, splurges, jealous spats and a drunken bullfight. Mexican pride is pridefully expressed.

“Hope in the Wild” (CBS) and “Vets Saving Pets” (NBC)

Humans aid critters with oncology, dentistry, injury rehab and more in the Saturday morning series. “Hope,” launching Sept. 29, gets its title from its star, rehab expert Hope Swinimer. “Vets” starts Oct. 6. These shows should give you that warm, furry feeling.

“Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” (ABC)

Set to premiere Oct. 7, this spinoff with kids on the dance floor is bound to be better than its parent because one of the judges is the wittiest ice skater in creation, Adam Rippon, who once tweeted: “My mom thinks I’m the best and I really hope the judges take that into consideration.”