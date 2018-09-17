

Redskins receiver Josh Doctson drops a pass in the first half of a 21-9 loss to the Colts on Sunday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The dink-and-dunk routine seemed to be the safest route for Redskins quarterback Alex Smith amid the chaos of collapsing pockets, but it was getting Washington nowhere Sunday against the Colts. Then again, neither were Smith’s wide receivers.

Smith couldn’t find a reliable target downfield while Washington still had a chance in the 21-9 loss at FedEx Field. A 25-yard throw to Paul Richardson was dropped. And Josh Doctson couldn’t complete a catch in the end zone that might have been out of bounds anyway — the latest example of the 2016 first-round pick coming up short when given an opportunity to make a play.

Washington’s ugly loss wasn’t caused by an awful running game or the offensive line being manhandled. A passing game that never adapted to the Colts’ soft defense and that has no dominant receiver capable of taking over games deserve to burden most of the blame.

“We were off track a little bit, lost our balance, never really had it really,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “We were kind of one-dimensional throughout the game.”

As in, throw the ball a few yards and convert only 5 of 15 third downs. Granted, the Colts smartly covered the Redskins’ receivers by using cornerbacks to jam them at the line and keeping a safety deep to take away that part of the field. There were also Cover 3 looks, with linebackers who didn’t fear the running game dropping into coverage.

Gruden second-guessed his play calling after the game. He said he should have abandoned his receivers even more despite a ground attack that — if you exclude Jamison Crowder’s 25-yard end around — gained only 40 yards on the other 21 carries. Adrian Peterson averaged 1.8 yards per carry. Yet, Gruden thinks running more might have helped.

“[If we] had to do it all over again,” he said, “we’d have been … less ambitious with some of our deep game and more geared toward moving the ball and getting the ball out of our hands and let the playmakers do their thing. As it turned out, we failed.”

Wait, Gruden has so little confidence in his receivers that he wishes he tried more short passes? Running back Chris Thompson already had 13 catches Sunday.

Even Smith seemed bewildered afterward.

“It seemed like every time we got one going and got some rhythm going, something would happen,” he said. “It’s easy to talk about right now, but in hindsight I wish we had done something different.”

Like stretch the field. Doctson needs to either come down with the 50/50 balls or find a bus schedule in his locker.

If Washington is to survive a harsh stretch that begins Sunday against Green Bay and continues after a Sept. 30 bye with New Orleans and Carolina, it needs receivers to lead. Otherwise, this team’s playoff chances will be done by midseason.

