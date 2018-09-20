

If Mitchell Sheffield craved an ice cream cone after a hot day of helping out on his family’s farm back in Donalsonville, Ga., he’d jump into his pickup truck.

Donalsonville, a town of about 2,600 near the Florida border, is the kind of place where there are two stop lights and no ice cream shops. The nearest place to get a cone is 21 miles away in the slightly bigger town of Bainbridge.

There’s a Sonic there, and a frozen yogurt place, Sheffield, 22, said in a thick Georgia drawl as he went searching for ice cream one recent night.

Instead of driving past vast farmlands and fields of grazing cattle, Sheffield was riding down the escalator at Union Station to catch the Red Line to Metro Center and Presidential Scoops.

It’s September, and as happens a few times each year, one group of interns has left town, replaced by a new group of fresh faces, many from places like Donalsonville, feeling like Sheffield — far from home.

Sheffield arrived in town at the beginning of September for a three-month internship in the office of Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue.

While there is no official count of the number of interns here, 800 interns like Sheffield are currently renting apartments from Washington Intern Student Housing alone, where about 2,400 a year find housing like the Capitol Hill townhouse Sheffield is sharing with six roommates.

There is no subway in Donalsonville, Ga., or even public transportation. So it wasn’t surprising that as he rode the escalator, he was making a rookie mistake — standing on the left.

There have been other missteps during his few weeks here too, like the time he thought he was headed toward L’Enfant Plaza, but as he tried to keep track on the Metro map, he said, “it just kept getting further and further away.”

Another intern along for the trip for ice cream was 21-year-old Samantha Williams, who is interning for Rep. Brian Higgins, a Democratic congressman who represents her hometown of Buffalo. She said she recently tried to take the Red Line from Union Station to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

But she got off at the Archives station and ended up lost on a shuttle bus that left her somewhere — she’s still not sure where, but it was a long walk to the museum.

“I didn’t know anything,” Sheffield said of his first time on Metro. “I went up to the booth with the desk and the person inside, and said I need some help.”

Sheffield and Higgins had come to Washington wanting to see something different. Slowly, they seem to be figuring it out.

Later that night they stepped on the escalator at Metro Center after the ice cream.

This time they stood to the right.

Got a question or a story to share? Contact DC Rider at kery.murakami@washpost.com or at @theDCrider.

