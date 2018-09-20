

ARLINGTON, VA - JUNE 4: Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, VA, June 4, 2018. The airport is soon undergoing a redesign of its security checkpoints which will include the installation of the most advanced screening technology. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

The most memorable of the thousands of travelers who’ve stopped by Nancy Weisgerber’s information booth at Reagan National Airport were probably the two Vietnamese men who walked up about a decade ago.

They were distressed and spoke no English, except to say they wanted to “go home.”

It was only after a call for help on the airport public address system brought a U.S. Marine, who put the men on the phone with his Vietnamese father in Texas, that Weisberger learned the men wanted to go back to Vietnam.

They had no tickets and no money, Weisgerber recalled as she operated the Travelers Aid International desk near the empty-for-the-moment carousel at Baggage Claim 6.

The Marine, after some discussion about what to do, took the men to a shelter in D.C.

A few days later, Weisberger read in a newspaper about two Vietnamese men lost at Los Angeles International Airport. She wondered if it was them and how they got there.

There are those who spend their retirements going on their own exotic trips, but Weisberger, a retired high school principal, has always loved the activity and romance of airports. So she’s been volunteering at the travelers aid desk once a week for the past 19 years.

In a couple of months, though, it will be Weisberger who’ll face challenges getting around as Metro shuts down the Reagan National Airport and Crystal City stations to replace switches and interlockings on all four tracks.

Though the Nov. 2-5 shutdown isn’t as big as this summer’s 45-day closure of two Red Line stations or the 16 days of single-tracking on the Orange and Silver lines, the closure will affect thousands of travelers going to and from faraway lands and the workers who help them get there — or just to the nearest bathroom.

Millie Kilpatrick was waiting for a train on a bench at the airport station with knees sore from standing for most of the past eight hours behind a United Airlines ticket counter.

She wondered how much more she’ll have to walk to take the free shuttles Metro is promising between the Braddock Road and Pentagon station during the shutdown.

Weisgerber, meanwhile, just hoped the shuttles will come often, a detail Metro hasn’t yet revealed.



A traveler pulls luggage through Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Weisgerber was actually the newbie among the retirees behind the travelers aid desk on a recent Monday.

Eighty-year-old Jim Flanigan and his 81-year-old wife of 40 years, Pat, had Weisgerber beat by a year.

They’ve been spending the Mondays of their retirement together at the airport since Jim retired as a newspaper reporter and Pat as a public health nurse.

The travelers aid desk follows the rhythm of the arriving planes. Before the arrival of a Jet Blue flight from Boston sent the carousel in motion and a line of travelers asking how to get to car rentals, hotel shuttles and Metro, there was a lull to talk about the coming shut down.

Pat Flanigan said she and her husband usually take Metro from L’Enfant Plaza to the airport, but they’ll probably Uber to the airport during the closure.

“We’ll have to pay more to volunteer,” she griped.

