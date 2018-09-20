

Lewis Barnavelt is a weirdo.

The newly orphaned 10-year-old protagonist of “The House With a Clock in Its Walls,” played by Owen Vaccaro, goes to live with his uncle Jonathan (Jack Black), who’s a warlock. Jonathan’s house, decorated in what’s best described as kitsch insanity, has a clock in its walls (duh), placed there by his former, now-dead magic partner Isaac (Kyle MacLachlan) for reasons that shall be revealed. In fact, the entire house is magical: There’s a chair that acts like a dog, a living topiary griffin and a bunch of creepy, creepy dolls. The film is lovely to look at, and it delivers a charming message in charming ways. The suspense is just enough to be spooky without being scary (for kids over 8 or so), and there are moments of real emotional resonance AND poop jokes.

It’s not just the dead parents that make Lewis stand out. He wears bow ties and blazers with shorts and accessorizes with a giant pair of goggles perched on his forehead in imitation of Captain Midnight, his favorite superhero. He also carries around a dictionary because he likes to learn new words. NERRRRRRRRRRD, is basically what I’m saying here.

And now he’s interested in magic. In the fantastical world of the film, magic isn’t an ability that’s inherited; it’s a learned skill. Beyond the years of study, every witch and warlock then has to figure out what it is that makes her or his magic unique. You can read the incantations and move your arms about, but if you want the magic to work, it has to come from you. Magic is part education, part passion. You know, the way school should be.

Lewis stumbles when he starts doing magic because he wants to do it “right” — but the world has taught him that he’s not “right.” Lewis thinks learning is a matter of sitting down, reading the assigned materials, filling out the bubbles, getting the grade. When he comes under Jonathan’s barely there tutelage (his uncle has only one rule, which Lewis breaks … because he’s 10), he’s not sure what to do with a teacher who tells him, sure, whatever, wear your welding goggles. It’s this freedom that gives Lewis a power that is uniquely his, that only he can wield.

Most schoolkids in the real world will never find themselves facing down a dark wizard, because most schoolkids don’t go to Hogwarts. But “House With a Clock” offers lessons about the way kids are usually taught versus how they ought to be taught. Blame standardized testing, blame underfunded schools, blame a world that underpays and overworks teachers (I blame all of that AND MORE), but our current education system values structure and sameness, which means it produces people who value structure and sameness. And people like that don’t face down dark wizards.

We need kids who can learn the playbook but also call an audible, who can look at what is and adapt to fit their strengths. We need more Jonathans — in and out of the classroom — who can set kids free and let them fail. We need fewer kids (and adults) who think that different is synonymous with wrong. And, most of all, we need more Lewises, kids who become comfortable enough to know that what makes them offbeat is what makes them strong.

We need more weirdos.