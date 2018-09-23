

Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez), left, and Sam Ecklund (Griffin Gluck) explore a real “whodungit” in the second season of “American Vandal.” (Netflix)

“American Vandal” was a wonderful spoof of the true-crime genre: Two students at fictional Hanover High did a hard-nosed investigation to find the rogue who — um, how to put this in a family publication — spray-painted pictures of a male member here, there and everywhere.

How do you follow that up? With turds.

In its second season, now streaming on Netflix, the mockumentary tackles the case of the Turd Burglar, who terrorizes a Catholic high school by a) slipping a laxative into cafeteria lemonade, causing 40 innocent kids to poop their pants b) stashing stool in a Kurt Vonnegut pinata crafted by a daffy English teacher, and c) putting dried cat dung in a T-shirt cannon used at a pep rally.

A cop asks a student: “You think poop is funny?”

If I may answer – you betcha!

Although the parents of the victims clearly don’t. “Do you know how expensive it is to try to get poo out of a sweater?” asks one distraught mom.

The premise is over the top, but the show itself is a finely tuned replica of popular podcasts and documentaries about wrongdoing, with lots of talking heads and suspenseful music. The investigators are once again the two Hanover High teens, who were contacted by a student from the turd-buffeted school.

The main suspect is Kevin McClain, who as a 10-year-old was mocked for pooping his pants at school and is now a tea-obsessed high school weirdo. He even confesses to being the Turd Burglar. Spoiler alert: He later says it was a false admission, prompted by a school administrator’s promise of virtually no repercussions if he said he did it.

So the show is a whodunit … or, to be more accurate, a whodungit. Potential culprits include McClain’s former best bud and a basketball player. Along the way, this season deftly explores how social media and high school cliques feed off each others’ cruelty.

Even though the show is not quite laugh-out-loud funny, the script is loaded with sly and witty moments. At this point, I can’t help but see a subliminal poo joke in the credits, which list the two young filmmakers: “Shot and produced by Peter Maldonado & Sam Ecklund.”

In that first word, my brain keeps putting an “i” in the place of the “o.”