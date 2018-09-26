

Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson lifts the Stanley Cup. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. See previous dream days from Mayor Muriel Bowser, BYT’s Svetlana Legetic and Story District’s Amy Saidman.

Tom Wilson’s route from his Clarendon home to Capital One Arena takes the 24-year-old down Arlington Boulevard, across the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and along Constitution Avenue. While Wilson has embarked on that trip dozens of times since he debuted for the Washington Capitals in 2013, he has perceived it differently since June. Having paraded down Constitution with the Stanley Cup in tow, before hundreds of thousands of red-rocking fans, Wilson now sees that drive as a reminder of the ultimate goal. “That’s a special experience, for sure, that I’ll never forget,” the Toronto native says. With the Capitals commencing their title defense against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, Wilson doesn’t see the need to go too wild for his D.C. dream day — appropriate enough for a Stanley Cup champion already living his dream.

I definitely always start with a coffee, usually at home — brew something up myself to kind of kick-start the day. I’ve gotten on to putting some cacao and collagen and all of that in it. Not quite the Bulletproof [coffee], but something like that. From there, usually you’re driving right to the rink for practice at 9 or 10.

On our off days, Northside Social is a good spot — a lot of guys will go there for some coffee or some breakfast. A lot of us do South Block after practice and go for a bowl there. It switches a lot — I’m definitely not the guy who has the go-to places where I have to go every day. I’m not that predictable.

From there, you can go anywhere, [including] heading home for a nap if you’re tired. I spend a good amount of time in Georgetown, so I could go there for brunch. Peacock Cafe is a good spot.

My girlfriend and I have fostered a good amount of puppies, working with the Homeward Trails shelter, so maybe if we have a puppy we’d walk it around and have fun with that.

Our schedule is so crazy. It’s not like soccer or football, where you play 20 games — we play 82 games. So when I’m in D.C., a lot of the time I’m either playing that day or I’m playing the next day, so there’s not as many days where you have a lot of free time. But sports games are good, supporting the other teams — the Nationals or the Redskins or pretty often the Wizards, since we’re in season with them. If we have a day off that’s timed well with one of those games, we’ll definitely try to hit those up. Spending time with your teammates and doing stuff to get away from the rink is always nice.

If there’s a good concert, a lot of guys have gone down to The Anthem on The Wharf or the 9:30 Club. With The Wharf, you can go do dinner right there. We’ve seen Kygo and The Lumineers at The Anthem.

If it’s a game day, we might get dinner afterward somewhere in D.C. like RPM Italian. The Capital Grille is right there [near Capital One Arena], Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab is right there. If I’m in Arlington, I try to eat at home as much as possible. I’m pretty boring these days — in my single days I was out a lot more!