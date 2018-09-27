Sports Columnist

The Redskins have this week off for their bye, and their 2-1 start has provided a snapshot of what the coming 13 games might provide. Mostly, Washington showed that it can beat anyone on its best week, and inexplicably look like the walking dead at other times. When the Redskins return on Oct. 8 at New Orleans, don’t expect coach Jay Gruden to roll out any reworked schemes. The Redskins are who we think they are — a team that will hover around .500 but has a puncher’s chance of making the playoffs. Here are five things we learned about the team so far.

Josh Doctson has just five catches in three games. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Doctson is no star

Make all the excuses you want for the 2016 first-round pick — injuries, pressure to play too big of a role — but the Redskins are getting little production from him. After one catch in the opener against Arizona, Doctson made three of his four catches late against Indianapolis. He then had zero receptions against Green Bay, but he did draw two pass interference calls on one scoring drive. Five catches over three games is not enough in a receiving corps that lacks a clear No. 1. The Redskins will likely let Doctson play out the rest of his contract through 2019, but he’s not the playmaker they need.



Adrian Peterson has rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Peterson is producing

Gambling on a 33-year-old running back on the eve of the season has paid off big time in two of three games. Adrian Peterson has rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns. More importantly, he’s averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He looks fresh, is hitting holes quickly and has been the perfect counter to third-down back Chris Thompson. Peterson ran for 120 yards against the Packers, providing hope he can gain steam over the season, but a sprained ankle he suffered late in the game is worth watching. Right now, the veteran back is the key to the offense, not new quarterback Alex Smith.



Ryan Kerrigan has two total tackles so far. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Kerrigan is missing

Forget about Ryan Kerrigan going without a sack over three games for a second. It’s more concerning he has only two tackles. Stats don’t always show true value because Kerrigan gets held often without drawing flags, but he’s not even getting close to quarterbacks. The renewed strength of the interior defensive line should be taking attention away from Kerrigan, but he isn’t bringing much pressure from the outside. The Redskins have played two QBs with quick releases in Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, so that’s also a factor.



Alex Smith has played conservatively as advertised. (Mark Tenally/AP)

Smith is checking down

Alex Smith’s reputation as a master of the checkdown has proven correct. While he tested Green Bay’s mediocre secondary a few times beyond the first-down marker, Smith is mostly looking for some positive yards with second and third choices rather than gambling for big plays. It doesn’t help that the Redskins don’t have a game-breaking receiver. It’s much easier to spot Chris Thompson, Jordan Reed or Jamison Crowder 5 yards away. Still, the offense is grinding more than booming. Smith plays a smart game and takes some chances by running the ball himself, but it gets boring sometimes.



Jay Gruden has again overseen a team that doesn't show up to play every week. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Gruden is unchanged

Coach Jay Gruden hasn’t shown many new wrinkles in his fifth season in D.C. The team already fell into one of its occasional, uninspired efforts — in this case the loss at home to Indianapolis — and on cue rebounded with a sharp win over Green Bay. The question is not how Gruden often regains momentum, but why his team’s energy disappears some weeks. Gruden is running the ball more this season because he has someone who can gain 4 yards per carry, but the passing game has looked particularly bland. Gruden has paid more attention to special teams, too. But overall, he’s been the same old Jay.

