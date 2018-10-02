

Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen acknowledged that "at some point, it's going to be hard" grinding through this season after the Capitals played a league-high 24 postseason games. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Since winning the Stanley Cup in June, the Capitals continue to reap the benefits. When they returned for training camp last month, they weren’t peppered with questions about how to recover from another playoff disappointment. Instead, players shared tales of how they spent their time with the Cup and discussed how motivated they are to do it again.

“I think the organization feels a little bit different,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “There’s less tension or pressure. It doesn’t mean that we don’t want to win or repeat. It just feels different. It feels a little more relaxed.”

If a dark cloud hung over the team last fall, it feels like clear skies this year. But, the Capitals know, that doesn’t mean the forecast won’t soon change. There’s a reason that the Penguins are the only team to repeat as champions (2016-17) in the last 20 years.

“At some point, it’s going to be hard,” defenseman Matt Niskanen said. “I don’t know when it’s going to come, but I’m guessing based on past teams that have won, we’re going to hit a tough portion of the season.”

Among the biggest questions facing the Capitals ahead of tonight’s season opener against Boston (7:30, NBCSN) at Capital One Arena is whether the defending champs can avoid the proverbial Stanley Cup hangover.

It’s a widely held belief that all that goes into a deep postseason run — and all the raucous celebrations that follow — make it tough for the reigning champs to be fully engaged mentally and physically the following season.

“It’s no secret,” forward Tom Wilson said. “... You go from playing on the biggest stage, you play the biggest game in your life and then you have an offseason and then it’s Game 1 again. We’re all human, that’s normal.”

The Capitals also open the year with a target on their backs as 30 other teams measure themselves against the league’s best. Alex Ovechkin, who led the NHL in goal scoring last season for a record seventh time, said the Capitals can’t afford to ease into the regular season.

“It’s every team is going to try to beat us,” he said. “But, for us, we just have to play the same way, at the same pace ... especially at the beginning of the year, because if you don’t win those games, in the end you’re probably going to miss a couple points and you’re going to go, ‘Oh, Jesus, why did we have a bad start?’ ”

Playing 24 postseason games makes it harder for the players to be in optimal condition. Some were hit with harsh realities during an abbreviated summer.

“Your first day of hard workouts, everyone else at your gym is already a month-and-a-half into theirs,” forward Brett Connolly said. “So it’s different. You notice it.”

Fourth-line winger Devante Smith-Pelly, a postseason hero last spring, struggled with his conditioning at the start of camp. The Capitals chose not to dress him for their first five preseason games.

The players were largely left on their own to determine when to begin their offseason training. Center Lars Eller didn’t start skating until mid-August, about two weeks later than usual. Even then, Eller said, he didn’t skate as frequently in August and September as he had in years past.

“Even in mid-August I was like, ‘I don’t really feel like being out here,’ ” Eller said. “And it’s important that you don’t have that feeling a month into the season like, ‘Oh, now I’ve got to practice again,’ because you practiced so much in July. You really needed much more rest from such a long playoff run.”

Defenseman Brooks Orpik is the only player on the team to play for a defending Cup champion. Orpik was part of the 2009-10 Penguins, who went 9-1-0 to start their title defense. He said the Capitals will have to ignore the built-in excuses.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh, it’s a long season, you should be tired, you should be fatigued,’ ” Orpik said. “And if you let people convince you that you’re tired, then you’re going to feel tired. In our case, guys for the most part came into camp rested and ready to go.”

The Capitals also enter the season with a healthy swagger as they finally know what it takes to finish on top.

“That reassurance of winning the Stanley Cup with the guys we have is something that sticks with you that you can do it,” forward T.J. Oshie said. “Whereas before, I feel like there were doubts.”