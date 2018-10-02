When the Capitals begin their title defense with tonight’s season opener against Boston, they will have a lineup nearly identical to the one that won the Stanley Cup in June. Eighteen of the 20 players who dressed for the Cup-clinching Game 5 victory in Las Vegas are back for 2018-19. Although roster competition was limited in training camp with much of the band back together, the Capitals still have a number of burning questions heading into the new season. Below are five worth monitoring.

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov will see time on the Capitals' penalty kill this season. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Does Kuznetsov have another level?

Evgeny Kuznetsov led the NHL in postseason scoring last spring with 32 points in 24 games, but general manager Brian MacLellan said Washington’s No. 1 center has a higher ceiling. “I think he can be better still,” MacLellan said last month. “He has potential to be an elite two-way guy in the league.” The Capitals plan to use Kuznetsov — who scored a career-best 27 goals in 79 regular-season games — on the penalty kill and hope he can play better defense when matched up against other elite scorers. He can also improve on faceoffs after winning 44 percent of his draws last season.



Andre Burakovsky scored two goals in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Can Burakovsky realize his potential?

The longstanding belief with Andre Burakovsky is that he has untapped potential. While the fifth-year pro has shown flashes (see his two-goal performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals), his career has also been defined by injuries and extended scoring droughts. If healthy, the 23-year-old has the talent to be a consistent 20-goal scorer. Last season, he finished with 12 goals and 25 points while appearing in just 56 games. Coach Todd Reirden has a record of developing young defensemen. He’s hopeful he can do the same for Burakovsky, a winger.



Braden Holtby will get fewer nights off because backup Philipp Grubauer was traded to Colorado. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

How will Holtby handle more work?

Braden Holtby says the more he plays, the better he plays. Washington’s undisputed No. 1 goalie will have a chance to prove that. Inexperienced Pheonix Copley is now his understudy, and Holtby is expected to receive fewer nights off. Handling the majority of the team’s itinerary won’t be foreign to Holtby, who made a league-high 73 appearances in 2014-15. But it will be different from last season, when the Capitals turned to backup Philipp Grubauer (now with Colorado) for an extended run when Holtby slumped. The Caps won’t have that luxury this year.



Alex Ovechkin said finally winning a championship has only made him hungrier. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

What can Ovechkin do for an encore?

Beginning with an opening night hat trick and culminating with a Stanley Cup triumph, the 2017-18 season was arguably the best of Alex Ovechkin’s career. In his age-32 season, Ovechkin became the NHL’s oldest goal-scoring leader in more than 40 years and was responsible for a league-high 20.9 percent of his team’s scoring. Now that he’s reached the pinnacle, some wonder if Ovechkin might finally slow down. He said the experience of winning the Cup has left him even more motivated. “When you taste it,” he said in camp, “you want it more and more.”

Washington will miss Jay Beagle's grit and reliability taking faceoffs. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

How will the Capitals replace Beagle?

The Caps return 11 of their top 12 forwards, with Jay Beagle the lone exception. The longtime fourth-line center was a key cog on the penalty kill — he led the team’s forwards in shorthanded ice time — and was a reliable faceoff man. It may take a committee to replace Beagle, with Kuznetsov expected to see more time on the PK, Lars Eller, above, potentially taking more late-game faceoffs and newcomer Nic Dowd and Travis Boyd likely to compete for a fourth-line spot. Replacing Beagle’s intangibles — he was long considered the team’s hardest worker — could prove difficult.